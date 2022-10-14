American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.67.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.79. 178,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.88. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

