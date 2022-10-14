American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.