American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of AEO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

