Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 290,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

