Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Amarin’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

