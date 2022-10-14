Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Amarin’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
