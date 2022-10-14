Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie cut Alumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

