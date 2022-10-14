Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie cut Alumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Alumina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.99.
About Alumina
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alumina (AWCMY)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.