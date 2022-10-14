Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.