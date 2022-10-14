Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.39. 15,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

