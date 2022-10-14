Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 868.9% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alstom

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alstom from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

