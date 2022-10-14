Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALO traded up €0.67 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.80 ($18.16). The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($38.13). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.15.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

