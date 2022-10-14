Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $373,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

