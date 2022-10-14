Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $373,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

