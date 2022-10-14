Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphatec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphatec’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%.

Alphatec Stock Down 1.1 %

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

