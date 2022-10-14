Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

