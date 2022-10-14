Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 19,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOGL stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.05. 1,418,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.