Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.