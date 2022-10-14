Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Freemont Management S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 912,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

