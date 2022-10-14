Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.14.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

