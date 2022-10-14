Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alpha Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.