Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

