Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Up 4.8 %

AFM stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 398.28. The stock has a market cap of £433.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.00. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.99).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

