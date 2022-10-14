Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 21,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

