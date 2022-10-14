Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,462. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $4,254,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 475,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 78,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

