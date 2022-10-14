Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

