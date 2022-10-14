AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $8,429,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

