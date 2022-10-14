AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $8.91. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 138,623 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

