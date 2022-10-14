AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $8.91. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 138,623 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
