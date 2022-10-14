Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.15. 24,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,028. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $197.87 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.32.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.