Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $117.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00061905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,233,614,534 coins and its circulating supply is 7,003,098,271 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

