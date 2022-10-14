Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE:AQN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.
Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $6,277,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 97,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
