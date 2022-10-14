Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $6,277,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 97,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

