Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,816. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

