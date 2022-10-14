Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 478,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,185,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

