Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 6.8 %

AA stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 139,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,148. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.