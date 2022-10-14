Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104.41 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 58.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $56.73 million and approximately $104.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

