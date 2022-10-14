Alchemix USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $238.32 million and $15,934.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.