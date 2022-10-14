Albion Financial Group UT Has $58.48 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 28,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,433. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

