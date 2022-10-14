Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $12.32 on Friday, hitting $243.68. 54,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

