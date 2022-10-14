Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.01. 439,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.86. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176.

About Alamos Gold

Featured Articles

