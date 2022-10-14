Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.72.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

APD traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.61. 11,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.98. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.