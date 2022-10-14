Air Industries Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 258.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Air Industries Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

