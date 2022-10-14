Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Shares of Air Industries Group are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

