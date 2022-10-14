AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGC Trading Up 1.4 %

ASGLY stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. AGC has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. Research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

