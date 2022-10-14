AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,591.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

