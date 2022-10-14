Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.38.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

