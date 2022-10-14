Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Advantest has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Advantest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.