Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Advantest has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.