Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,340,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

