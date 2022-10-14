Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

AMD opened at $58.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

