Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,336 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $56.78. 2,269,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,340,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

