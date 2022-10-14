Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 132.4% in September

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,063. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Featured Stories

