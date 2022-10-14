Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.54. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.