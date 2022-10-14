ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,771. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

