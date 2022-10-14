Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

