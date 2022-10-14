Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.52.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
