abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

