abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
